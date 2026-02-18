West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been ranked 3rd overall on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 list of top performing companies.

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading value. The ranking showcases the top 50 of more than 1,600 TSXV issuers.

In 2025, Millennial Potash achieved:

950% share price appreciation

1,405% market capitalization growth

This recognition follows a transformative year for the Company, highlighted by a 275% increase in Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources and a 210% increase in Inferred Mineral Resources at its Banio Potash Project in Gabon (see news release dated November 17, 2025). The updated Mineral Resource Estimate now totals 2.45 billion tonnes Measured & Indicated at 15.6% KCl and 3.56 billion tonnes Inferred at 15.6% KCl, covering only approximately 5% of the project area.

The Company also advanced the Banio Project into the development stage with the initiation of a Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), supported by a US$3 million strategic project development commitment from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) (see news release dated January 13, 2026).

Farhad Abasov, Chairman of Millennial Potash, commented: "We are honoured to be ranked 3rd on the 2026 TSX Venture 50. This recognition reflects the significant progress made at Banio over the past year including transformational resource growth, advancement into a Definitive Feasibility Study, and strategic alignment with U.S. food security initiatives. With major development programs currently underway we believe Banio will be uniquely positioned as a potential new, low-cost Atlantic Basin supplier of potash to the U.S., Brazil and Africa."

The Banio Potash Project continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, supported by previously announced Preliminary Economic Assessment results outlining an after-tax NPV10% of US$1.07 billion, a 32.6% IRR, and operating costs of US$61 per tonne of granular MOP (see news release dated April 23, 2024).

With DFS work underway, ongoing infrastructure development in Mayumba (port and power), U.S. DFC support, and continued drilling programs, Millennial believes it is well positioned to further de-risk the project while evaluating both development and strategic partnership opportunities.

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

Chair of the Board of Directors

