West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") was pleased to welcome and accompany the Gabon Minister of Mines and Geological Resources, Mr. Sosthene Nguema Nguema, and his delegation at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto on March 1-4. The Minister's focus during the conference was to convey to the mining industry that Gabon is seeking to diversify its oil and gas-based economy and is supporting responsible development of the country's natural resources.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented: "We were very pleased to host Minister Nguema and the high-level Gabonese delegation from the Ministry of Mines and Geological Resources at the PDAC conference in Toronto. The Gabon Ministry team had numerous successful meetings and progressed in conveying their message that Gabon is very supportive of mineral resource development. The Gabon government has prioritized this effort to diversify their development initiatives away from oil and gas dependence. Millennial has successfully developed our Banio Potash Project from an early-stage exploration stage to the feasibility study stage in less than 3 years and has consistently had strong support from the Gabon government. Funded and strongly supported by top asset management firms as well as the US DFC, Millennial is fully committed to advancing the project to the next level. We look forward to the Gabonese government's continued support as we expect to complete our DFS and ESIA in 2026 to support our application for a mining license."

Minister Nguema met with numerous large Canadian and US investment banking and other financial groups and with several Canadian and global media outlets, including the Financial Times, with the message that that Gabon is open to investment that helps create value in the country. The Minister expanded his comments indicating that Millennial, with support from its partner, U.S International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), is a model for project development in the country.

Millennial is developing the Banio Potash Project in Gabon which boasts a Measured Mineral Resource Estimate of 648.2M tonnes grading 15.7% KCl, an Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.8B tonnes grading 15.6% KCl, and an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 3.56B tonnes grading 17.6% KCl (see press release dated November 17, 2025). The Company has recently initiated a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) running in parallel and both are expected to be completed in H2 2026 and will be presented to the government of Gabon as part of the Company's application for a Mining License.

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo. (Ontario), Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan" or "planned", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental (including land or water use), local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Gabon or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or CFA or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for potash or potash related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Gabon or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Banio Potash Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Banio Potash Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

