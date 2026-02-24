West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted the "Haute Banio" exploration permit which is adjacent to the Company's core Mayumba exploration permit in southern Gabon. The Haute Banio exploration permit covers 261.39 km2, is contiguous with the Mayumba exploration permit and covers a gap between the Mayumba exploration permit and the ocean in the north and the border with the Republic of Congo ("ROC") in the south. A portion of the Haute Banio exploration permit covers marine coastline areas.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented "We are excited to have acquired an additional exploration permit for our Banio Potash Project with strong potential to expand our current resource base having increased our exploration permit area to almost 1,500 square kilometers. The new permit area has a strategic importance to the Company's development plans as the Company now has all of the western coastline areas. The issuance of an additional permit demonstrates continuing solid support from the Gabonese government for Millennial Potash and an acknowledgement of the tremendous progress made on the project to date. Anticipated drilling in H2 2026 is planned to test the westward extension of the thick potash mineralization identified to date at Banio. The new Haute Banio exploration permit gives us complete access to the ocean for any development needs that may arise from our ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study and to an old access road that runs from the project area to the local airport and the town of Mayumba. The recently completed financing by the Company now gives us the opportunity to expand the Banio resource base and evaluate additional potential production options."

The Haute Banio exploration permit is located west of the main Mayumba exploration permit and extends Millennial's land position to the ocean in the north and to the ROC border in the south (see Fig. 1). The exploration permit is valid for 3 years and can subsequently be renewed for 2 additional 3-year periods. The Company has committed to a comprehensive exploration program including geological and geophysical studies, re-interpretation of seismic data, drilling, a resource estimate as well as an Environmental and Social Management Plan.

The new permit is of strategic importance to the Company as it covers the potential westward extension of the current Mayumba Mineral Resource Estimate resource area (see MLP News Release, Fig. 2 dated Nov. 17, 2025). The Haute Banio exploration permit also covers potentially key infrastructure routes that will aid in the development of the Banio Potash Project, primarily a coastal road that runs some 40km northwards to the town of Mayumba, and access to the ocean. Drilling west of BA-001 and BA-003 on the new permit is planned for H2 2026 and will be combined with additional data from the Mayumba exploration permit for a combined updated mineral resource estimate of the two permits. The Company now holds approximately 1,500 square kilometers of exploration ground that fully covers the potential potash bearing units in Gabon.

Fig. 1 Outline of the Haute Banio permit in grey, adjacent to the Mayumba Permit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4674/284557_55ff399ba4fb5bdf_001full.jpg

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo. (Ontario), Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

Chair of the Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental (including land or water use), local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Gabon or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or CFA or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for potash or potash related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Gabon or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Banio Potash Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Banio Potash Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284557

Source: Millennial Potash Corp.