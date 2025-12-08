Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its flagship EP Gold Project, a 4,766-hectare land package strategically located in the Caborca Gold Belt, Sonora, Mexico. A reverse circulation ("RC") drill rig is now on site, crews have been mobilized, and the first holes are now being drilled-marking the beginning of a new phase of exploration for the Company.

Prime Positioning in a Major Mining District

The EP Gold Project is strategically situated within and adjacent to the extensive concession holdings of Fresnillo plc-the world's largest primary silver producer and Mexico's leading gold producer. Fresnillo's dominant land position in the district underscores the significance of the region and highlights the favourable geological setting in which Colibri operates.

Image 1: RC drilling rig arriving on site, EP Gold Project, Sonora, Mexico

About the Caborca Region

Sonora is one of Mexico's most productive and historically significant mining jurisdictions, with more than four centuries of continuous gold and silver production. The Caborca Gold Belt, in particular, is recognized for its robust mineral endowment, long mining history, and well-developed infrastructure that supports active exploration and mine development.

Regional Mining Environment

The Caborca Gold Belt hosts several producing mines and advanced exploration projects operated by some of Mexico's largest gold and silver companies such as Fresnillo plc at its La Herradura Mine, as well as established operators such as Southern Copper Corporation and Alamos Gold Inc., underscoring its significance as an active mining district. This long-established mining ecosystem provides strong logistical advantages, experienced labour, and a comprehensive support network for active exploration programs across the region, including Colibri's ongoing RC drilling campaign. Other public companies with exploration or development activities in the region include Osisko Development Corp., Minera Alamos Inc., and Aztec Minerals Corp., each of which maintains mineral projects within the broader Caborca area, reflecting the presence of ongoing mining and exploration activities in the district.

Image 2: Drill mast raised on first prepared pad, RC drilling underway

Management Commentary

"The start of drilling is an important catalyst for the Company as we build exploration momentum across the EP Gold Project," said Ian McGavney, President & CEO of Colibri Resource Corporation. "With drills turning, we have moved decisively into execution mode. Our team is energized, aligned, and committed to advancing the Project with focus and purpose. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and community partners as we enter this exciting chapter."

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) is a Canadian junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Sonora, Mexico. The Company holds a 100% interest in the EP Gold Project, a 49% joint venture interest in the Pilar Gold & Silver Project, and additional interests in highly prospective claims at Diamante. Colibri is committed to advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration programs in one of Mexico's most prolific mining districts.

For more information on all Colibri projects, please visit:

www.colibriresource.com

