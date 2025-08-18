Electric Royalties Ltd.: Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion under Convertible Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") has elected to convert C$536,500.00 of accrued interest on the principal amount of the Company's convertible credit facility (the "Interest") under the amended and restated convertible loan agreement dated February 16, 2024 between the Lender and Company (the "A&R Agreement"), into 3,700,000 common shares of the Company (the "Conversion Shares"), at a conversion price of C$0.145 per Conversion Share (the "Interest Conversion"). Subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company expects to issue the Conversion Shares in August 2025.

"This conversion zeroes out all interest accrued prior to last week. We appreciate the ongoing support of our largest shareholder Stefan Gleason as the Company's diversified portfolio of 43 royalties continues to develop and mature," said Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik. "I look forward to updating the market soon regarding key developments across our portfolio, which includes our cash-flowing royalty on the Punitaqui copper mine in Chile."

The Interest Conversion is treated as a "Shares for Debt" transaction under Policy 4.3 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and the Interest shall be settled in consideration for the Conversion Shares, upon the terms of the A&R Agreement. Completion of the Interest Conversion is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All of the Conversion Shares issuable in connection with the Interest Conversion will bear applicable resale legends restricting the transfer of said Conversion Shares, including for a period of four months and one day from the distribution date under Canadian securities laws, and for a period of six months under U.S. securities laws.

The "related party transaction" requirements under Policy 5.9 of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") do not apply as the Interest Conversion meets the exemption set forth under Section 5.1(h)(iii) of MI 61-101.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at sedarplus.ca and at otcmarkets.com.

