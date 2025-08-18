Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025
WKN: A1W0MJ | ISIN: US87288V1017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.08.25 | 21:59
15,240 US-Dollar
-5,46 % -0,880
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TSS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TSS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2025 22:14 Uhr
TSS, Inc.: TSS to Present at Needham and Jefferies Conferences in August 2025

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that provides AI and high-performance computing infrastructure and software integration services, today announced that management will present at two prominent investor conferences in August 2025.

6th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1×1 Conference

Dates: August 20-21, 2025

Location: Virtual

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Comm Tech Summit

Dates: August 26-27, 2025

Location: Chicago

Darryll Dewan, CEO of TSS, Inc., will also host one-on-one meetings with investors during this in-person conference.

To learn more about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or james@haydenir.com.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS's reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR

TSS, Inc.

James Carbonara (646) 755-7412

Danny Chism, CFO

Brett Maas (646) 536-7331

(512) 310-4908

tssi@haydenir.com

dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-to-present-at-needham-and-jefferies-conferences-in-august-202-1062433

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
