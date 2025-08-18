TSS, Inc.: TSS to Present at Needham and Jefferies Conferences in August 2025

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that provides AI and high-performance computing infrastructure and software integration services, today announced that management will present at two prominent investor conferences in August 2025.

6th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1×1 Conference

Dates: August 20-21, 2025 Location: Virtual Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Comm Tech Summit

Dates: August 26-27, 2025 Location: Chicago Darryll Dewan, CEO of TSS, Inc., will also host one-on-one meetings with investors during this in-person conference.

To learn more about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or james@haydenir.com.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS's reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR TSS, Inc. James Carbonara (646) 755-7412 Danny Chism, CFO Brett Maas (646) 536-7331 (512) 310-4908 tssi@haydenir.com dchism@tssiusa.com

