Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") a U.S.-focused lithium-boron exploration company, announces that, further to its news release of August 11, 2025, and subject to regulatory approval, it will effect its share consolidation on the basis of seven (7) existing common shares (the "Shares") for one (1) new Share (the "Consolidation") on Friday, August 22, 2025.

The Shares of the Company will begin trading on a consolidated basis at the opening of trading on Friday, August 22, 2025. The new ISIN is CA13810W2013 and the new CUSIP is 13810W201. As of the date hereof, there are 57,188,401 Shares issued and outstanding. On a post-Consolidation basis, the Company will have approximately 8,169,771 Shares issued and outstanding, subject to rounding.

Registered shareholders who hold physical Share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation Share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, in exchange for new Share certificates representing Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their Shares through their broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

