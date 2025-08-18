Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively "Marvel" or the "Company"), a drug discovery company developing novel therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions, today announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has granted patent number ZL202180020893.4, titled "Purine Compounds for Treating Disorders". The patent covers the composition of matter for Marvel's lead asset, MB-204.

MB-204 is a novel, fluorinated derivative of the adenosine A2A receptor antagonist Istradefylline, engineered for superior potency, longer duration, and improved tolerability. It has demonstrated strong preclinical efficacy across multiple models of autism, Rett syndrome, and depression, and is ready to enter Phase 1 clinical trials.

"This allowance further strengthens our global IP position in a key market," said J. Roderick Matheson, CEO of Marvel Biosciences. "Securing these rights is an important step, and we look forward to achieving similar outcomes in other key jurisdictions". With approximately one in 36 children diagnosed with autism, there is a clear need for innovation. "We remain committed to advancing MB-204 through the clinic to address these significant unmet medical needs."

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson's drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.

Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer's disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204's potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

