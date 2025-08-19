

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday, as investors monitored talks between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.



The meeting is aimed at achieving a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.



The European leaders are holding meeting with Trump to safeguard interests of Ukraine.



The Fed minutes due on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell's speech scheduled for Friday are expected to influence investor sentiment.



The greenback edged up to 0.8082 against the franc and 1.1655 against the euro. The currency may find resistance around 0.89 against the franc and 1.14 against the euro.



The greenback climbed to 5-day highs of 1.3502 against the pound and 147.98 against the yen. The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.32 against the pound and 150.00 against the yen.



The greenback advanced to more than a 2-week high of 1.3831 against the loonie and a 6-day high of 0.6481 against the aussie, from its early 4-day lows of 1.3783 and 0.6524, respectively. The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.39 against the loonie and 0.63 against the aussie.



The greenback rose to 0.5910 against the kiwi, from an early 4-day low of 0.5942. If the currency rises further, it is likely to find resistance around the 0.58 level.



