Dienstag, 19.08.2025
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
WKN: A413D6 | ISIN: US65250K1051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.08.25 | 21:59
13,960 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, after the U.S. stock market closes.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be made available on the Newsmax Investor Relations website at ir.newsmax.com.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable TV and satellite providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations
ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-to-report-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-1062648

