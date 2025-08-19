

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX, WDS) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the half-year ended 30 June 2025 declined to US$1.316 billion or 68.8 US cents per share from US$1.937 billion or 101.4 cents per share last year.



Underlying net profit was US$1.247 billion, compared to US$1.632 billion in the corresponding period in 2024.



Operating revenue for the period rose to US$6.590 billion from US$5.988 billion in the prior year.



The directors have determined a fully franked interim dividend of 53 US cents per share. The dividend reinvestment plan remains suspended.



