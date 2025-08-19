The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.08.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.08.2025
Aktien
1 US30255D1000 FIH Mobile Ltd. Unsp. ADR
2 CA73934M1095 Powermax Minerals Inc.
3 US36847Q2021 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. ADR
4 AU0000412231 Lion Rock Minerals Ltd.
Anleihen/ETP
1 XS1892382158 BNP Paribas S.A.
2 AU3CB0307890 HSBC Holdings PLC
3 NO0013601252 Duett Software Group AS
4 US91282CNQ05 United States of America
5 CH1135202120 21Shares Aave ETP
6 CH1162108893 21Shares NEAR Protocol Staking ETP
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.08.2025
Aktien
1 US30255D1000 FIH Mobile Ltd. Unsp. ADR
2 CA73934M1095 Powermax Minerals Inc.
3 US36847Q2021 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. ADR
4 AU0000412231 Lion Rock Minerals Ltd.
Anleihen/ETP
1 XS1892382158 BNP Paribas S.A.
2 AU3CB0307890 HSBC Holdings PLC
3 NO0013601252 Duett Software Group AS
4 US91282CNQ05 United States of America
5 CH1135202120 21Shares Aave ETP
6 CH1162108893 21Shares NEAR Protocol Staking ETP
