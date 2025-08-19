The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.08.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.08.2025Aktien1 US30255D1000 FIH Mobile Ltd. Unsp. ADR2 CA73934M1095 Powermax Minerals Inc.3 US36847Q2021 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. ADR4 AU0000412231 Lion Rock Minerals Ltd.Anleihen/ETP1 XS1892382158 BNP Paribas S.A.2 AU3CB0307890 HSBC Holdings PLC3 NO0013601252 Duett Software Group AS4 US91282CNQ05 United States of America5 CH1135202120 21Shares Aave ETP6 CH1162108893 21Shares NEAR Protocol Staking ETP