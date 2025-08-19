

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 0.6485 against the U.S. dollar, 1.7977 against the euro and 95.80 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6495, 1.7966 and 96.07, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slid to 5-day lows of 0.8958 and 1.0949 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.8964 and 1.0965, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.62 against the greenback, 1.80 against the euro, 93.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



