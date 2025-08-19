Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue E-Geld-Lizenz katapultiert diese Aktie in die Champions League
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 14:32
2,692 Euro
+0,79 % +0,021
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6512,67510:11
2,6482,67910:11
PR Newswire
19.08.2025 08:36 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sinch AB: Sinch Solidifies U.S. Market Leadership with Full RCS Coverage Across All Tier 1 Carriers

Building on U.S. and global campaign experience, Sinch now provides brands complete RCS reach in its largest market, in time for the holiday shopping season

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, announced that it is live with Rich Communication Services (RCS) for Business with all major Tier-1 U.S. mobile operators. This gives businesses across the U.S., the ability to transform the way they engage with their customers through verified, conversational experiences.

Sinch is leading the transformation to RCS, with products and solutions that seamlessly orchestrate messaging across RCS, SMS, MMS, and WhatsApp with built-in fallback and integration across channels email and voice for a unified, intelligent customer experience. As businesses compete for attention during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, RCS for Business gives them a powerful edge, boosting engagement, click-throughs, and purchase decisions through richer, more interactive conversations.

"We are proud to have been delivering successful RCS campaigns for major American brands for years," said Julia Fraser, EVP of Americas for Sinch. "Our proven track record of delivering at scale in the US, combined with our extensive global experience with rich messaging, uniquely positions Sinch as the trusted partner for businesses looking to engage with their customers to create next generation customer engagement experiences."

With unmatched expertise in navigating complex carrier interactions and ensuring full compliance with industry regulations, Sinch is at the forefront of the RCS revolution - enabling businesses to deliver personalized, branded, and secure messaging at scale. Leading U.S. brands are already seeing results with Sinch's RCS capabilities: a large global delivery services company is building trust with verified, branded notifications; a gig economy leader is boosting driver engagement, a financial services provider is building trust, and Enfamil is connecting with parents on a deeper level.?"Every year we deeply engage with millions of expecting parents to help make them confident, informed, and valued throughout their journey of parenthood," said Brian Truss, Director of Consumer Engagement at Mead Johnson Nutrition, makers of Enfamil. "Our ability to use RCS to create personalized, rich, interactive messaging has dramatically improved our engagement with parents."

Sinch is uniquely positioned in the U.S. market, where it's witnessing firsthand the rapid rise of RCS, now reaching up to 75% of handsets among Sinch customers, fueled in part by Apple's adoption. As a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for CPaaS for the third consecutive year, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer engagements annually, and is trusted by 8 of the 10 largest U.S. tech companies. With Americas driving more than 60% of revenue, Sinch's momentum is reinforced by its latest State of Customer Communications report, which found that 87% of enterprise leaders are familiar with RCS, and 76% of consumers expect multi-channel engagement during peak moments like BF/CM.

For more information, please visit www.sinch.com

For more information, please contact:
Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-solidifies-u-s--market-leadership-with-full-rcs-coverage-across-all-tier-1-carriers,c4218849

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-solidifies-us-market-leadership-with-full-rcs-coverage-across-all-tier-1-carriers-302533186.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.