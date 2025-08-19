

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Coloplast A/S (COLOb.CO) Tuesday reported profit before tax of DKK 1.342 billion for the third quarter, 18% lower than DKK 1.631 billion in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by higher financial expenses.



Operating profit was DKK 1.832 billion, flat with the prior year.



Operating profit before special items rose 2% year-on-year to DKK 1.915 billion.



Net profit decreased to DKK 805 million or DKK 3.57 per share from DKK 1.274 billion or DKK 5.66 per share last year.



Net profit before special items was DKK 870 million or DKK 3.86 per share, lower than DKK 1.302 billion or DKK 5.79 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 1% to DKK 6.958 billion from DKK 6.885 billion in the previous year.



For the full year, the company continues to expect organic growth of about 7%.



