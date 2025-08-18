ORIC Pharmaceuticals: ORIC Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Kevin Brodbeck as Chief Technical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced the appointment of Kevin Brodbeck, PhD, to the newly established role of Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Dr. Brodbeck brings more than 25 years of experience leading technical operations, quality assurance, chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), and regulatory activities across a wide range of pharmaceutical products at all stages of development and commercialization. The creation of the CTO role and Dr. Brodbeck's appointment reflect the impending advancement of ORIC's clinical programs into late-stage development with the potential start of Phase 3 trials for ORIC-944 and enozertinib (ORIC-114) in 2026.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to the ORIC leadership team," said Jacob M. Chacko, MD, president, and chief executive officer. "As we approach the potential initiation of Phase 3 trials next year for ORIC-944 and enozertinib, CMC and Technical Operations will become increasingly critical, and we have been fortunate to identify in Kevin a seasoned leader with a multi-decade experience leading these critical functions."

Dr. Brodbeck was previously the Chief Technical and Development Operations Officer at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals where he led Pharmaceutical Sciences (CMC), Supply Chain, Clinical Operations, and Program Management functions, and co-led the strategic portfolio governance for the company. In his tenure at Deciphera through its acquisition by Ono and afterwards, he worked to expand Qinlock® internationally, readied Romvimza for approval and launch in the US and EU and established strategic partnerships with commercial manufacturing and development organizations. Prior to joining Deciphera, he served as SVP of Technical Operations at Nektar Therapeutics where he led development programs in oncology, immunotherapy, anti-infective, and pain, ranging from early development to commercial. While at Nektar, he led the global CMC development and manufacturing organization consisting of product and process development, analytical sciences, internal and external manufacturing, quality assurance and control, and supply chain management. He served as the Chair of the Board for Nektar, India LLP and held multiple product development leadership positions at ALZA and Powderject. Dr. Brodbeck has a PhD in Chemical Engineering from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I'm thrilled to join ORIC as the company makes this pivotal transition into late-stage development," said Dr. Brodbeck. "I look forward to working with the entire ORIC team to prepare for the potential start of multiple registrational trials next year and the eventual commercialization of innovative therapies that address cancer resistance to improve patients' lives."

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib (ORIC-114), a brain penetrant inhibitor that selectively targets EGFR exon 20, HER2 exon 20 and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the continued clinical development of ORIC-944 and enozertinib (formerly ORIC-114); the potential advantages of ORIC-944 and enozertinib; the development plans and timelines for ORIC-944 and enozertinib; plans underlying ORIC's clinical trials and development; anticipated program milestones, including timing of initiation of registrational trials; and statements by the company's chief technical officer and chief executive officer. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon ORIC's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early clinical stage company; ORIC's ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in ORIC's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for clinical trials of ORIC-944, enozertinib or any other product candidates to differ from preclinical, initial, interim, preliminary or expected results; negative impacts of health emergencies, economic instability or international conflicts on ORIC's operations, including clinical trials; the risk of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of ORIC's license and collaboration agreements or its clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements; the potential market for ORIC's product candidates, and the progress and success of competing therapeutics currently available or in development; ORIC's ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; ORIC's reliance on third parties, including contract manufacturers and contract research organizations; ORIC's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which ORIC operates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in ORIC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on August 12, 2025, and ORIC's future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ORIC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact: