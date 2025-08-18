Anzeige
WKN: A2QNC7 | ISIN: US9290331084 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.08.25 | 21:59
2,040 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2025 22:42 Uhr
Vor Biopharma: Vor Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that, between August 4, 2025, and August 18, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 6,959,013 shares of Vor Bio's common stock and restricted stock units ("RSUs") representing the right to receive an aggregate of 1,491,217 shares of Vor Bio's common stock to seven newly hired employees. The foregoing stock options and RSUs were granted as material inducements to employment with Vor Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Vor Biopharma Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

The stock options have a ten-year term and exercise prices ranging from $2.11 to $2.04 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Vor Bio's common stock on the respective grant dates of the stock options and RSUs. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees' continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees' continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grants.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com

Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com

Sarah Spencer
investors@vorbio.com


