Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, April 1 - June 30, 2025

Revenue

April - June 2025

Net sales for the period increased by 5 % compared to previous year and totalled to SEK 140.0 million (132.0 million). Software revenue increased by 4 % from the previous year and totalled to SEK 114.2 million (110.3 million).

Total recurring revenue for the period increased by 5 % from the previous year and totalled to SEK 112.0 million (107.0 million), which is equivalent to 80 % of net sales (81 %). Exchange rate effects have affected net sales unfavourably by SEK 2.5 million in comparison with the previous year.

April 1 - June 30, 2025

2025 2024 Δ Net sales of SEK 140 m (132 m) 5% Recurring revenues of SEK 112 m (107 m) 5% which corresponds to % of net sales 80 % (81 %) EBITDA SEK 29 m (25 m) 17% EBITDA margin 21 % (19 %) EBIT-adj. 12 m (8 m) 50% EBIT-adj. marginal 9 % (6 %) EBIT 2 m (8 m) -79% EBIT margin 1 % (6 %) Net profit SEK 0 m (8 m) -94% Net profit margin 0 % (6 %) EPS before dilution SEK 0,01 (0.15) -94% Cash flow from operating activities SEK 21 m (26 m) -18% ACV SEK 6 m (12 m) -49% ARR SEK 458 m (434 m) 6%

January 1 - June 30, 2025

2025 2024 Δ Net sales of SEK 279 m (257 m) 8% Recurring revenues of SEK 223 m (208 m) 7% which corresponds to % of net sales 80 % (81 %) EBITDA SEK 60 Mkr (46 m) 28% EBITDA margin 21 % (18 %) EBIT-adj. 25 m (12 m) 99% EBIT-adj. marginal 9 % (5%) EBIT 6 Mkr (12 Mkr) -50% EBIT margin 2 % (5 %) Net profit SEK 6 Mkr (10 Mkr) -45%. Net profit margin 2 % (4 %) EPS before dilution SEK 0,10 kr (0,19 kr) -45%. Cash flow from operating activities SEK 50 Mkr (56 Mkr) -11% ACV SEK 15 Mkr (19 Mkr) -18% ARR SEK 458 Mkr (434 Mkr) 6%

This information is information that Formpipe AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on August 19 at 08:15 CEST.

Read the report and more via this link: ir.formpipe.com/report/q2-2025

For additional information, contact:

Sophie Reinius

CFO

+46 73 408 28 77

sophie.reinius@formpipe.com

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

