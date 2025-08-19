Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue E-Geld-Lizenz katapultiert diese Aktie in die Champions League
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2PP | ISIN: SE0001338039 | Ticker-Symbol: F3J
Düsseldorf
19.08.25 | 09:31
2,520 Euro
-2,70 % -0,070
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5502,66010:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2025 08:15 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, April 1 - June 30, 2025

Revenue

April - June 2025

Net sales for the period increased by 5 % compared to previous year and totalled to SEK 140.0 million (132.0 million). Software revenue increased by 4 % from the previous year and totalled to SEK 114.2 million (110.3 million).

Total recurring revenue for the period increased by 5 % from the previous year and totalled to SEK 112.0 million (107.0 million), which is equivalent to 80 % of net sales (81 %). Exchange rate effects have affected net sales unfavourably by SEK 2.5 million in comparison with the previous year.

April 1 - June 30, 2025

20252024Δ
Net sales of SEK140 m(132 m)5%
Recurring revenues of SEK112 m(107 m)5%
which corresponds to % of net sales80 %(81 %)
EBITDA SEK29 m(25 m)17%
EBITDA margin21 %(19 %)
EBIT-adj.12 m(8 m)50%
EBIT-adj. marginal9 %(6 %)
EBIT2 m(8 m)-79%
EBIT margin1 %(6 %)
Net profit SEK0 m(8 m)-94%
Net profit margin0 %(6 %)
EPS before dilution SEK0,01(0.15)-94%
Cash flow from operating activities SEK21 m(26 m)-18%
ACV SEK6 m(12 m)-49%
ARR SEK458 m(434 m) 6%

January 1 - June 30, 2025

20252024Δ
Net sales of SEK279 m(257 m) 8%
Recurring revenues of SEK223 m(208 m)7%
which corresponds to % of net sales80 %(81 %)
EBITDA SEK60 Mkr(46 m)28%
EBITDA margin21 %(18 %)
EBIT-adj.25 m(12 m)99%
EBIT-adj. marginal9 %(5%)
EBIT6 Mkr(12 Mkr)-50%
EBIT margin2 %(5 %)
Net profit SEK6 Mkr(10 Mkr)-45%.
Net profit margin2 %(4 %)
EPS before dilution SEK0,10 kr(0,19 kr)-45%.
Cash flow from operating activities SEK50 Mkr(56 Mkr)-11%
ACV SEK15 Mkr(19 Mkr)-18%
ARR SEK458 Mkr(434 Mkr)6%

This information is information that Formpipe AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on August 19 at 08:15 CEST.

Read the report and more via this link: ir.formpipe.com/report/q2-2025

For additional information, contact:

Sophie Reinius
CFO
+46 73 408 28 77
sophie.reinius@formpipe.com

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, France and USA. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.