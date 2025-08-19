Ambea AB: Ambea's interim report April - June 2025

strong>Higher growth rate and earnings

CEO comments:

We reported a strong trend during the quarter, with clear growth in sales and earnings. A significant part of this growth was driven by Validia, which we took over on April 1st and is now included in our quarterly reporting for the first time.

In Sweden, we acquired the care company AvAsta in the Gothenburg region during the quarter, consisting of a nursing home with 90 beds in Vardaga and four care units in Nytida with a total of 64 beds. Ambea has by far the strongest pipeline of new care places in the Nordic region, and it continues to grow during the quarter. We have opened three new care units and signed rental contracts for four new care units and further expansions including a total of 119 additional care places. We constantly strive to support the community by expanding care services and meeting the sharply increasing need for new care places in the coming years.

Vardaga delivered another good and stable quarter.

Altiden continues to improve and delivered a positive performance during the quarter.

Nytida is continuing to open new care units in areas with good demand, while work is proceeding to adapt operations to the new Social Services act in Sweden.

For Stendi the quarter was slightly weaker year-on-year, mainly because Easter fell in the second quarter, which as expected impacted profitability in Norway more than in the other Nordic countries.

The integration of Validia is on track, and we are actively seeking opportunities to establish new care units and to make bolt-on acquisitions in Finland for which we have allocated resources earlier than expected.

Second quarter April-June

Net sales rose 16 per cent to SEK 4,088 million (3,519). Organic growth was 5 per cent, acquired/divested growth was 13 per cent, and currency effect was -2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA, which excludes items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 311 million (271), representing a margin of 7.6 per cent (7.7).

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -25 million and refer to transaction and integration costs related to the acquisition of Validia in Finland.

EBITA amounted to SEK 286 million (271), representing a margin of 7.0 per cent (7.7).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 274 million (248), representing a margin of 6.7 per cent (7.0).

Profit for the period totalled SEK 95 million (95).

Earnings per share were SEK 1.13 (1.10) before dilution and SEK 1.13 (1.09) after dilution.

Cash conversion was 93.8 per cent (102.5).

Free cash flow totalled SEK 425 million (458).

The presentation will be held in English and available as webcast on www.ambea.com

The quarterly earnings report and associated presentation will be available on https://ambea.com/investor-relations/reports/reports-and-presentations/

This disclosure contains information that Ambea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19-08-2025 07:00 CET.

For more information, contact:

Susanne Vogt, Head of IR, Reporting & Group Business Control

E-mail: ir@ambea.se

Ambea media contact

Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501

E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is Scandinavia's leading competence-based care company. Ambea has over 38,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 16,000 care receivers in our 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.