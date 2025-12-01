Ambea AB: Nytida acquires LSS and short-term care operations from Serigmo Invest

Nytida, part of the Ambea Group, has signed an agreement to acquire operations from Serigmo Invest Holding AB. The transaction includes the companies Serigmo Care KÅS AB and Villa Arelid AB, which provide LSS residential services, short-term accommodation and camp activities in Enköping, Alingsås och Vallentuna.

The two companies reported combined revenues of SEK 45 million in 2024.

- "We look forward to welcoming these operations to Nytida and continuing the development together with the employees," says Fredrik von Malmborg, Head of Nytida.

Closing of the transaction will take place on 1 December 2025.

