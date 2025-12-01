Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DN2N | ISIN: SE0009663826 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MA
Tradegate
01.12.25 | 11:14
12,750 Euro
-1,09 % -0,140
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,50013,12017:26
0,0000,00017:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ambea AB: Nytida acquires LSS and short-term care operations from Serigmo Invest

Nytida, part of the Ambea Group, has signed an agreement to acquire operations from Serigmo Invest Holding AB. The transaction includes the companies Serigmo Care KÅS AB and Villa Arelid AB, which provide LSS residential services, short-term accommodation and camp activities in Enköping, Alingsås och Vallentuna.

The two companies reported combined revenues of SEK 45 million in 2024.

- "We look forward to welcoming these operations to Nytida and continuing the development together with the employees," says Fredrik von Malmborg, Head of Nytida.

Closing of the transaction will take place on 1 December 2025.

For more information, contact:

Susanne Vogt, Head of IR, Reporting & Group Business Control
E-mail: ir@ambea.se

Ambea media contact
Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501
E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is Scandinavia's leading competence-based care company. Ambea has over 38,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 16,000 care receivers in our 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.