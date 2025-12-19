Ambea AB: Ambea further strengthens its offering within child and youth care through an acquisition in Finland

Ambea, through its Finnish business area Validia, has entered into an agreement to acquire Terveystalo Sauma Lastensuojelupalvelut Oy. The acquisition relates to child protection and family care services in Finland.

Sauma provides child protection services for children and young people in need of individually tailored support. The operations comprise a total of 13 residential care units for children and young people across Finland, as well as foster care services, with particular expertise in supporting children and youth with neuropsychiatric needs. The services aim to provide safe and stable environments for children and young people with extensive support needs.

Care services for children and young people form part of Ambea's core offering and are already well established in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The acquisition further strengthens Ambea's presence in Finland.

Terveystalo Sauma generated revenues of just over EUR 11 million in 2024. Upon completion of the transaction, approximately 200 employees are expected to transfer to Validia.

This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

