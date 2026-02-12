Ambea AB: Ambea Year-end Report January-December 2025

Significant investments in future growth

CEO's statement:

In the last quarter of the year, we continued investing strongly in growth through acquisitions and new operations as well as through developing our operating structure. The investments include a new leadership training approach across all management levels, development of a new Nordic quality management system to strengthen quality work in care and IT structure reinforcements aimed at enhancing security and scalability. These investments mean that we have laid a solid foundation to continue delivering in line with our targets in 2026 and beyond.

Increased acquisition-based growth

Development in Finland is one of our key growth drivers. During the quarter, we established child welfare services for children and youth in Finland through the completion of one acquisition and an agreement for another acquisition in the same service area, where control will transfer on 31 January 2026. The acquisitions' total annual sales exceed SEK 200 million and this entry into a new and large service area in Finland's care market strengthens our position. At the same time, our track record in social care for children and youth in the other Nordic countries is long and proven. This means we are well placed to ensure quality as we develop the new services in Finland. Our growth in Sweden is also continuing through acquisitions. During the quarter, Nytida acquired parts of Serigmo Care with annual sales of SEK 45 million, which increases our capacity in key services experiencing healthy demand in Sweden's care market.



Vardaga continued to develop positively, with the opening of new nursing homes and favourable occupancy development. The pipeline of new elderly care places was further strengthened through new contracts signed in the Stockholm area.

Nytida improved its margin during the quarter following previously implemented adaptations to new legislation and ongoing operational improvements.

Stendi reported a weaker quarter compared with the corresponding period last year, which was positively impacted by non-recurring items. Demand stabilised toward the end of the period, while measures are being implemented to improve profitability over time.

Altiden improved earnings compared with the previous year. Denmark's new Elderly Care Act provides favourable long-term conditions for expansion, supporting future growth opportunities.



Given Ambea's strong financial position and cash flow, the Board has decided to implement an additional share buyback. The programme comprises a maximum of two million shares.

Fourth quarter October - December

Net sales rose 15 per cent to SEK 4,193 million (3,637). Organic growth was 4 per cent and acquired/divested growth was 13 per cent.

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 301 million (318).

EBITA was SEK 327 million (344), representing a margin of 7.8 per cent (9.5).

Profit for the period totalled SEK 130 million (147).

Earnings per share were SEK 1.56 (1.76) before dilution and SEK 1.56 (1.75) after dilution.

Cash conversion was 149.6 per cent (132.1).

Free cash flow totalled SEK 881 million (708).

Full-year January - December

Net sales rose 13 per cent to SEK 16,039 million (14,195). Organic growth was 4 per cent and acquired/divested growth was 10 per cent.

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 1,379 million (1,278).

EBITA was SEK 1,455 million (1,372), representing a margin of 9.1 per cent (9.7).

Profit for the period totalled SEK 665 million (620).

Earnings per share were SEK 7.95 (7.21) before dilution and SEK 7.92 (7.20) after dilution.

Cash conversion was 95.9 per cent (97.9).

Free cash flow totalled SEK 2,052 million (1,966).

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.65 (2.20) per share for 2025.

