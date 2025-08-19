Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
Neue E-Geld-Lizenz katapultiert diese Aktie in die Champions League
WKN: A3CSTF | ISIN: SE0016074249 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QA
Tradegate
19.08.25 | 10:08
13,450 Euro
-3,45 % -0,480
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,49013,52010:32
13,49013,51010:32
19.08.2025 10:00 Uhr
MilDef Group AB: At DSEI 2025, MilDef takes a comprehensive approach to the data-driven defense

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the global defense exhibition DSEI 2025 in London, September 9-12, MilDef will present the next generation of systems for a digitalized, data-driven defense - focusing on increased efficiency and connectivity, NATO interoperability, and future-proof technology. Visit MilDef at booth N7-130.

DSEI 2025 (Defence and Security Equipment International) will be the largest edition in the event's 25-year history, gathering approximately 1,600 exhibitors and 50,000 visitors. DSEI emphasizes the importance of integrating the operational domains: air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic defense capabilities.

Among a wide range of rugged computers, servers, network products, tablets, displays, and specialized electronics for battlefield digitalization, MilDef will showcase the next generation of rugged displays and vehicle electronics based on GVA standards and video over ethernet technology. MilDefs solutions enable real-time data sharing, enhanced crew safety, and future-proof, modular upgrades - for superior operational efficiency in the harshest environments. From NVIS compatible displays to integrated sensor systems, MilDef demonstrate how connected, scalable architectures are shaping the future of military vehicles.

"At DSEI, MilDef is at the forefront of helping armed forces stay connected, protected, and mission-ready. We are showcasing the latest in technology development for greater interoperability, modernization, and mission-critical support - when and where the stakes are the highest. Never before have we presented such a complete spectrum of end-to-end solutions for the data-driven defense, enabling our customers to digitalize critical information flows in challenging environments," says Fredrik Persson, CTO and Vice President of MilDef Group.

DSEI will take place September 9-12 at the ExCeL Convention Center in London. MilDef's booth is N7-130.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 09:00 CET on August, 19, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President
Phone: +46 70 668 00 15
Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications
Phone: +46 735 41 45 73
Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20537/4219790/3615569.pdf

MilDef press DSEI ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20537/4219790/ba6223e0daec0111_org.jpg

DSEI MilDef

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20537/4219790/8fef983e9e2e06a4_org.jpg

T A D image

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20537/4219790/a7d473644e7faf61_org.jpg

MID MCS 2

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20537/4219790/8dcfbe7a9f2261e0_org.jpg

MilDef products

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20537/4219790/b610efafbd34a8b9_org.jpg

Fredrik Persson

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-dsei-2025-mildef-takes-a-comprehensive-approach-to-the-data-driven-defense-302533237.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.