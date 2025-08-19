

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Georgia's unemployment rate decreased in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 14.3 percent in the second quarter from 14.7 percent in the first quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 13.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 227,600 in the second quarter from 239,400 in the prior three-month period.



Data showed that the employment rate stood at 46.4 percent, down from 46.8 percent in the March quarter.



