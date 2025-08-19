

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited keynote speeches from top central bankers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell for signals on the path of interest rates.



Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium that gets underway on Thursday could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates in September.



On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S., Russia and Ukraine will soon hold a trilateral meeting to discuss a pathway to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Traders also awaited updates from some of the biggest U.S. retailers as new tariffs take effect.



China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before ending marginally lower at 3,727.29. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.21 percent lower at 25,122.90.



Japanese markets slipped from record highs as investors booked profits after recent strong gains. The Nikkei average dipped 0.38 percent to 43,546.29 while the broader Topix index closed 0.14 percent lower at 3,116.63.



SoftBank Group shares reversed early gains to end 4 percent lower after the technology investor announced it would take a $2 billion equity stake in Intel.



Seoul stocks ended lower for a second day running as confusion prevailed over U.S. tariffs despite the announcement of a series of trade deals. The Kospi average settled 0.81 percent lower at 3,151.56.



Australian markets fell notably as downbeat earnings news offset data showing a surge in Australian consumer sentiment to its highest level in more than three years in August.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.70 percent to 8,896.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.65 percent at 9,173.80.



Biotech giant CSL plunged nearly 17 percent after reporting disappointing earnings and unveiling plans to demerge its influenza vaccine unit Seqirus by 2026.



Oil & gas major Woodside Energy Group declined 2.8 percent after it reported a 24 percent fall in its first-half profit. Mining giant BHP advanced 1.6 percent despite reporting falling profits.



Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 0.32 percent to 12,928.68, retreating from its highest level since February, reached the day before.



The dollar index rose slightly in Asian trade after Trump pledged security guarantees to Volodymyr Zelenskiy in any peace deal with Russia. Gold prices were modestly higher while oil prices fell nearly 1 percent amid Ukraine peace efforts.



U.S. stocks ended on a flat note overnight, with Ukraine talks and upcoming Jackson Hole conference in focus.



After hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders at the White House, President Trump said he is optimistic that the U.S. and Europe will be able to reach an agreement to provide Ukraine with security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal to end the war.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up marginally, the S&P 500 and the Dow both ended with negative bias.



