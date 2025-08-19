

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell around 1 percent on Tuesday amid positive signals from U.S.-Ukraine talks.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.1 percent to $65.88 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were down a little over 1 percent at $62.03.



Traders weighed the possibility of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, easing geopolitical tensions slightly and reducing chances of further escalation of secondary sanctions targeting importers of Russian crude.



Following talks with European leaders at White House on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that arrangements are under way for a future meeting between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin and, later, a trilateral gathering involving all three.



Trump said he is optimistic that the U.S. and Europe will be able to reach an agreement to provide Ukraine with security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal to end the war.



'We have decided to hold a bilateral meeting between the two presidents, then a trilateral (with Donald Trump - ed.), and then a multilateral meeting, where the Europeans must be present at the negotiating table,' said French President Emmanuel Macron.



According to him, such a meeting could take place in Europe. Zelenskyy said security guarantees for Kyiv may be finalized within 10 days.



