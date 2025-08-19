

Moldova's producer price inflation eased marginally in July, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova showed on Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in July, following a 5.3 percent increase in June.



Among sectors, prices in the energy segment alone surged by 25.0 percent annually in July, and those in the extractive industry climbed by 11.2 percent. Prices in the manufacturing sector logged an increase of 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in July.



