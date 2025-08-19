

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus rose to one-year high in June, data from the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 36 billion from EUR 32 billion in May. This was the highest surplus since June 2024.



The surplus on goods trade fell to EUR 23 billion from EUR 33 billion, while the surplus on services increased to EUR 16 billion from EUR 14 billion in May.



Primary income rose to EUR 14 billion from EUR 1 billion. Meanwhile, the shortfall in secondary income widened to EUR 17 billion from EUR 16 billion last month.



In the twelve months to June, the current account surplus totaled EUR 318 billion or 2.0 percent of euro area GDP, which was below EUR 386 billion or 2.6 percent a year earlier.



In financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 814 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities came in at EUR 749 billion in the twelve months to June.



