C2 Blockchain Inc. Expands Treasury Holdings to Over 242 Million DOG Coins

C2 Blockchain Inc. Advances Toward 500 Million DOG Coin Goal With Latest Treasury Purchase

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO), a publicly traded digital asset and blockchain infrastructure company, today announced the expansion of its corporate treasury with the purchase of an additional 31,062,466 DOG Coins at an average price of $0.0029 per DOG.

This acquisition increases the Company's total DOG Coin holdings from 211,857,023 DOG to 242,919,489 DOG, reinforcing its position as one of the leading corporate holders of Bitcoin-native meme assets.

Strategic Vision

C2 Blockchain's DOG Coin acquisition strategy is aligned with its long-term commitment to building one of the largest meme-coin treasuries on the public markets. The Company is actively targeting a 500 million DOG Coin milestone, representing approximately 0.5% of the total supply.

"Each addition to our DOG treasury reflects our confidence in the growing role that Bitcoin-native tokens can play in the digital asset ecosystem," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "As rewards for Bitcoin miners continue to decrease following the halving, assets like DOG and the Runes protocol bring new activity, transaction fees, and utility to the Bitcoin network - strengthening the ecosystem while creating shareholder value."

Why DOG Matter

Unlike other meme tokens, DOG Coin is native to the Bitcoin blockchain via the Runes protocol. Its success is expected to:

Stimulate Bitcoin activity through transaction fees that support miners.

Attract new communities and developers to Bitcoin's ecosystem.

Demonstrate real-world use cases for meme assets beyond speculation.

By securing a significant DOG Coin reserve, C2 Blockchain is positioning itself at the forefront of Bitcoin-native innovation.

Looking Ahead

C2 Blockchain remains focused on expanding its mining, blockchain infrastructure, and digital asset strategies while building shareholder value through transparent, compliant, and innovative treasury management.

Learn more: C2DOG.com

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. The Company is currently developing a 14-megawatt Bitcoin mining facility and maintains a diversified portfolio of digital assets, including DOG Coin and other Bitcoin-native instruments. C2 Blockchain aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through strategic asset acquisition, infrastructure development, and Web3 innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-inc.-expands-treasury-holdings-to-over-242-million-dog-1062570