

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to arrange talks between his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts aimed at a peace deal.



Trump took a break from his meeting with the European leaders Monday to place the call to Putin, multiple media outlets reported quoting sources.



Trump said he expects a trilateral summit featuring himself, Putin and Zelensky can be arranged in the near future.



'At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy,' he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.



'After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself,' he added.



Trump held separate meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European leaders at the White House Monday on the prospects of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.



'If Russia proposed to president of the United States bilateral, and then we will see the result of bilateral, and then can be the trilateral,' Zelensky told reporters after the meeting.



Zelensky added that no date has been confirmed for any potential talks with Putin.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News