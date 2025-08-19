Anzeige
Kelly Grier Elected to AT&T Board of Directors; Scott Ford Retires as Director after 13 Years of Service

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Takeaways:

  • Kelly Grier joins the AT&T Board of Directors, effective Sept. 1.
  • Grier will serve on the Human Resources Committee and the Corporate Development and Finance Committee.
  • Scott Ford will retire from the AT&T Board of Directors, effective Sept. 1.

AT&T (NYSE:T) elected Kelly Grier to its board of directors, effective Sept. 1. She will serve on the Human Resources Committee and the Corporate Development and Finance Committee. Scott Ford will retire from the AT&T Board of Directors, effective Sept. 1, after 13 years of distinguished service.

Grier is the former U.S. Chair and Americas Managing Partner (CEO) of Ernst & Young LLP (EY). Over the course of her 30-plus-year career at EY, Grier served in many leadership roles both in the U.S. and overseas, including Vice Chair and Central Region Managing Partner and Americas Vice Chair of Talent.

"Kelly's financial and leadership expertise are valuable additions to our strong and capable board," said John Stankey, CEO and chairman of AT&T's Board of Directors. "I am excited to have her wisdom, experience and input as we continue our transformation in pursuit of our goal to be America's best connectivity provider. Finally, I would like to thank Scott for his exemplary service on behalf of the Company and our shareholders."

Grier is currently a board member for Booking Holdings, Inc., CDW Corporation, and Illinois Tool Works, Inc., among others. She previously served on the board for the Center for Audit Quality as a governing board chair.

Grier holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Saint Mary's College.

To automatically receive AT&T financial news by email, please subscribe to email alerts.

About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit?us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

© 2025 PR Newswire
