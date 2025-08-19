San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the availability of the XP3plus 5G, its newest ultra-rugged flip phone, on AT&T. Certified for use on FirstNet - the only nationwide wireless communication platform built with and for first responders - the XP3plus 5G is designed to serve the critical communications needs of first responders, government agencies, and enterprise field workers.

Building on the award-winning XP3plus 4G, the new 5G version features significant upgrades, including a Qualcomm® SM4450 5G chipset, a larger display, and an enhanced 3000mAh removable battery for up to 30 hours of talk time¹. With 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and expandable memory up to 512GB², the XP3plus 5G ensures powerful performance in high-demand, mission-critical scenarios.

The XP3plus 5G is FirstNet Ready®, meaning it has been certified and tested to operate on FirstNet and supports the FirstNet network core, providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it and unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption.

"The XP3plus 5G delivers secure, reliable, and distraction-free communication tools for mission-critical professionals," said Michael Coad, SVP of Product at Sonim Technologies. "Rugged flip phones remain essential for government, public safety, and industrial users. With FirstNet certification, the XP3plus 5G on AT&T ensures dependable communication during network congestion, while its long battery life and camera/non-camera options provide peace of mind and enhanced security in environments where traditional smartphones are not practical-and in many cases-not permitted."

Two Models for Diverse Needs

The XP3plus 5G is available in camera and non-camera variants, meeting a wide range of operational requirements. The non-camera model supports security protocols in sensitive government or defense environments, while the camera-enabled version aids in visual documentation for field technicians and inspectors.

Backed by Sonim's Industry-Leading Support

Every XP3plus 5G on AT&T comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty³, SonimCare customer support, and access to SonimWare, a suite of software tools to streamline deployment, management, and productivity.

Engineered for Extreme Environments

Meeting Sonim Rugged Performance Standards (RPS), the XP3plus 5G surpasses MIL-STD-810H and IP68 certifications4, making it ideal for high-impact industries like public safety, construction, manufacturing, and utilities. The device is also waterproof up to five feet for 30 minutes; drop-tested onto concrete; operational from -4°F to 131°F; and certified safe for use in hazardous locations (Class I, II, III, Div 2).

Superior Audio and Communication Tools

With an ultra-loud front-facing speaker delivering 100dB+ audio5, dual-microphone noise and echo cancellation, and dedicated Push-to-Talk (PTT) and SOS buttons, the XP3plus 5G is designed for clear, immediate communication in any situation-even while wearing gloves or protective gear.

Availability

The Sonim XP3plus 5G will be available Wednesday, August 20, online at att.com, and for qualified public safety agencies and personnel via FirstNet. For more product information, visit:

1 Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

2 External storage SD card not included. Must be purchased separately.

3 The 3 year warranty covers everything except the following:

(a) damage resulting from abuse, accident or misuse; (b) damage resulting from use outside the parameters indicated in the User Guide, including those related to liquid, shock and dust exposure; (c) cosmetic damage including dents and scratches; (d) ordinary wear and tear; (e) damage resulting from use of this mobile phone with accessories, equipment or other mobile phones or equipment not furnished or expressly approved by Sonim; (f) damage resulting from third-party software; (g) damage resulting from maintenance, service adjustment or installation of the mobile phone, performed or attempted by any person or entity not expressly authorized by Sonim; (h) loss of use of the mobile phone (i) loss of data, information or third-party applications or software; (j) fire, flood, windstorm, lightning, earthquake, exposure to extreme weather conditions, electrical surge or improper voltage; (k) mobile phone performance issues resulting from cellular signal reception or transmission, (l) damage resulting from viruses, malware, trojan horses or other software problems; and (m) mobile phones in which the serial number is missing or has been altered, damaged or defaced. Warranty on the battery and accessories is 1 year.

4 Based on SGS lab testing & certification. These devices meet and/or exceed specification (MIL-STD-810H) testing against a subset of specific environmental conditions, including temperature/humidity, thermal shock, mechanical shock/drop/vibration, water and solar radiation. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810H testing. These devices meet and/or exceed IP68 testing. Real world usage varies from the specific conditions used in IP68 testing.

5 To prevent possible hearing damage, do not listen at high volume levels for long periods of time.

Sonim is a registered trademark of Sonim Technologies, Inc.

©2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged and rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the timeline of new products. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "poised," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines for Sonim's products; the current interest and potential attempt of a hostile takeover from a third party may divert the management attention from Sonim's business and may require significant expenses; Sonim's susceptibility to supply chain disruptions; a potential strain on Sonim's resources as a result of rapid customer ramp-up and significant increases in demand; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim's common stock; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Sonim Technologies, Inc.