

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Optimism generated by the Ukraine peace talks between Trump and Zelensky as well as caution ahead of speeches by Fed officials, release of Fed minutes and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week, dominated market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have edged down. Benchmarks in Europe have rallied amidst positive sentiment generated by the Ukraine talks. Asian markets had finished trading on a negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has retreated. Ten-year bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices declined as Ukraine peace talks boosted hopes of lifting sanctions on Russian oil. Gold however gained. Cryptocurrencies are mostly traded in the green.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,883.00, down 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,443.90, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 24,372.50, up 0.29% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,174.00, up 0.18% France's CAC 40 at 7,945.31, up 0.78% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,467.95, up 0.61% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 43,571.50, down 0.33% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,896.20, down 0.70% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,727.29, down 0.02% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,122.90, down 0.21%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1690, up 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.3529, up 0.16% USD/JPY at 147.62, down 0.18% AUD/USD at 0.6495, up 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.3813, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 97.97, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.325%, down 0.35% Germany at 2.7604%, down 0.53% France at 3.441%, down 0.55% U.K. at 4.7380%, down 0.11% Japan at 1.593%, up 1.40%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $65.93, down 1.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $62.05, down 1.04%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,388.70, up 0.32%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $115,555.64, up 0.27% Ethereum at $4,292.31, down 0.17% XRP at $3.01, up 1.74% BNB at $844.94, up 1.62% Solana at $181.68, up 0.34%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News