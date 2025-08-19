

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 4-day high of 0.9407 against the euro, from an early low of 0.9422.



Against the yen and the pound, the franc advanced to 6-day highs of 183.42 and 1.0889 from early lows of 182.78 and 1.0909, respectively.



The franc advanced to a 4-day high of 0.8048 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 4-day low of 0.8086.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.93 against the euro, 186.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the pound and 0.79 against the greenback.



