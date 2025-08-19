

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump says he plans a campaign to 'get rid of mail-in ballots' and ban voting machines in the country ahead of next year's midterm elections.



In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump said he will spearhead the move because they are both 'highly inaccurate,' and susceptible to fraud.



'I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we're at it, Highly 'Inaccurate,' Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES.'



Trump said later that in order to restore 'honesty and integrity' to the 2026 midterm elections, he will issue an executive order making it mandatory to cast vote through paper ballots.



'We're going to start with an executive order that's being written right now by the best lawyers in the country to end mail in ballots because they're corrupt,' Trump said during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House Monday. 'And it's time that the Republicans get tough and stop it because the Democrats want it. It's the only way they can get elected.'



