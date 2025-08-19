Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Seeking Strategic Silver Properties

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") announces a potential new strategic initiative to seek out and acquire silver properties, a move aimed at enhancing shareholder value in response to the growing demand for this precious metal. This focused investment strategy reflects the Company's commitment to adapting to market trends and leveraging the robust opportunities present in the silver sector.

The silver sector is currently experiencing an upswing, driven by its multifaceted applications in technology, renewable energy, and investment. As economies worldwide pivot towards sustainable solutions, the industrial demand for silver has surged. Notably, silver is an essential component in solar panels, electric vehicles, and high-tech electronics, making it a critical resource in the global shift to greener technologies. Analysts report that silver prices have increased significantly in recent months, buoyed by robust market demand and a renewed interest from investors seeking safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty. This favorable pricing environment presents a unique opportunity for companies like Supreme to capitalize on the silver market's potential.

In addition to its industrial applications, silver has retained its status as a valuable investment asset. Historically, during times of economic volatility, investors flock to silver as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. This duality of use, both industrial and as a store of value, positions silver as a compelling investment for the future. As demand continues to outstrip supply, forecasts suggest that the silver market will remain buoyant, creating a fertile ground for exploration and production.

Supreme recognizes the potential of the silver sector and is committed to exploring and developing a diversified portfolio of silver assets. By focusing on strategic acquisitions and partnerships within the silver resources space, the Company aims to position itself as a leader in the industry. The Board of Directors will also evaluate a potential spin-out of the Company's uranium properties into a new entity, allowing for enhanced focus on silver while maximizing shareholder value across both sectors.

"We see the potential prospects that the silver market presents and believe that our strategic focus on seeking silver properties will yield benefits for our shareholders," stated George Tsafalas, President of Supreme. "With the increasing demand for silver in both industrial applications and for investment, we are poised to take advantage of this growing market and look forward to the opportunities ahead."

Supreme is dedicated to keeping our shareholders informed of our progress and will provide updates as we advance our initiatives within the silver sector. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and are enthusiastic about the future of our Company in this market.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas, Director

Phone: Toll Free 1(778) 373-8578

E-mail: info@supremecritalmetals.com

www.supremecriticalmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes: expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/supreme-critical-metals-inc.-seeking-strategic-silver-properties-1062605