Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Amendment to Silver Vista Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 20, 2025 / Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:V6R)(OTC:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 2,675,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.22 for a period of 3 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.

The Company also announced that it has, subject to approval of the CSE, agreed with the optionor, Robert Weicker, that it will issue to the optionor 500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.17 per share and grant the optionor an NSR of 0.6% in lieu of having to spend $100,000 on the property by December 31, 2025. All other terms of the option remain the same.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in silver, copper, uranium and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes: expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

