Supreme Critical Metals Inc.: Supreme Critical Metals Appoints Glen R. Watson as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Supreme Critical Metals Inc., (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR6)(OTC:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Glen R. Watson is stepping into the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Watson succeeds George Tsafalas, who has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer during the transitional period. Mr. Tsafalas will remain as a member of the Board of Directors.

The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Tsafalas for his leadership and guidance through this important stage of corporate development, helping to preserve strategic focus, strengthen governance, and position Supreme for its next phase of growth.

"We are very pleased to welcome Glen to the Supreme Critical Metals leadership team," said Gerald Tritt, a member of the Board of Directors. "His extensive capital-markets experience and strong understanding of growth in the resource sector will be instrumental as Supreme advances its exploration strategy. The Board also extends its appreciation to George for his steady leadership and support in guiding the Company through this important transition."

About Glen R. Watson

Glen R. Watson is a capital-markets and corporate-development executive with 30+ years of experience across the mining and energy sectors. He has held senior roles with multiple public companies, leading corporate finance, M&A, business development, and market-expansion initiatives. Glen's background spans investor relations, project finance, and capital-markets outreach, contributing to successful equity raises, strategic partnerships, and early-stage operational ramp-ups.

Previously, Glen served as President, CEO, and Director at junior exploration companies, leading corporate strategy and investor engagement. He brings deep expertise in junior-exploration dynamics, Canadian capital-markets practice, and regulatory compliance, along with strong relationships across institutional and retail investors. Known for disciplined governance and pragmatic execution, he is focused on advancing exploration programs and delivering shareholder value.

"I'm excited to join Supreme Critical Metals at such a pivotal time," said Glen R. Watson, Chief Executive Officer. "The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective assets in top jurisdictions across Canada and the United States, and I look forward to advancing these opportunities with a strong focus on shareholder value and exploration excellence."

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR6)(OTC:VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential silver, copper, uranium, and gold properties across North America. The Company follows a disciplined, data-driven acquisition strategy focused on mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the expected closing date of the Transaction, planned fieldwork, and future exploration programs. This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

