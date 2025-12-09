Supreme Critical Metals Inc.: Supreme Critical Metals Announces First Closing of the Flow Through Unit Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Supreme Critical Metals Inc., (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a first closing of its previously announced non-brokered Flow-Through Unit Private placement (the "Financing"). The Corporation raised proceeds of $733,250.19 through the sale of 3,410,466 Units at a price of $0.215 per Flow-Through Unit.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.30 for 24 months, subject to the Company's right to accelerate expiry if, at any time, the 20 day Volume-Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") of the Company's Common Shares is greater than $0.60 per Common Share for 10 consecutive days, including days where there is no trading. Each FT Unit will qualify as a "flow-through share" under subsection 66 (15) of the Tax Act.

The Corporation paid finders fees to qualified finders of $51,327.51 and issued 238,733 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming the FT Units.

Securities issued pursuant to this Financing are subject to trading restrictions until April 9, 2026.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's properties.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR6)(OTC:VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential silver, copper, uranium, and gold properties across North America. The Company follows a disciplined, data-driven acquisition strategy focused on mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Glen Watson, President & CEO

Phone: +1 (604) 803-5229

E-mail: info@supremecriticalmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the expected closing date of the Offering and future exploration programs. This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

