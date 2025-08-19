

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The UK stock market is modestly higher a little past noon on Tuesday amid expectations of a Ukraine peace deal. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that gets underway on Thursday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 29.31 points or 0.32% at 9,187.05 a few minutes ago.



JD Sports Fashion is gaining more than 6.5%. Marks & Spencer is rising nearly 4%. Persimmon is advancing nearly 3%.



Anglo American Plc, Diageo, Glencore, Kingfisher, WPP, Barratt Redrow, Next, Antofagasta, Mondi, IMI, Rio Tinto, Associated British Foods, Weir Group, Taylor Wimpey, DCC, Bunzl and Berkeley Group Holdings are up 1.4 to 2.5%.



British healthcare estate investor Assura Plc shares are up 1.3% as Ed Smith stepped down as chairman of the board after seven years in the role.



Babcock International is down 6.5%. BAE Systems is declining 3.7% and Rolls-Royce Holdings is down by about 2.1%.



Melrose Industries, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and BT Group are down 1.6%, 1% and 0.9%, respectively.



International Workplace Group shares are tanking nearly 17% after the office space provider reported a dip in first-half revenue.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News