Ensysce Biosciences' Geoff Birkett to Chair the Fierce New Product Planning Summit 2025

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel solutions for severe pain with built-in abuse and overdose protection, today announced that Geoff Birkett, Chief Commercial Officer of Ensysce, will chair the Fierce New Product Planning Summit 2025, held September 8-11, 2025 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Mr. Birkett, recognized for his expertise in product launches and commercial strategy, will deliver the Opening Remarks, set the tone of the meeting, and present a case study on the launch process and how to maximize success.

New Product Planning Summit, Tailored Product Commercialization Strategies

The Fierce New Product Planning Summit is the premier industry event for defining how new product planning teams and related functions make informed, value-based, data-driven decisions to ensure commercial success of products in development. Life science leaders convene annually to share insights on maximizing pipeline potential through disciplined strategy and execution. Please find more information here.

Geoff Birkett, Chief Commercial Officer Ensysce

Mr. Birkett successfully brought to market several groundbreaking medicines in pain, addiction, and neuroscience. At Ensysce, he is currently spearheading preparations for the launch of the Company's first-in-class analgesic, PF614, and shaping a portfolio of innovative therapies to combat severe pain while reducing the risks of abuse and overdose.

Throughout his career, Mr. Birkett has led development and commercialization teams from early-phase programs through launch and lifecycle management. He began his career in biochemistry in Newcastle, England, before joining Eli Lilly, then Lundbeck, where he led UK sales and marketing. At ICI Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca (AZ), he served for 15 years, ultimately overseeing the AZ merger process in all ex-US markets and rising to Global SVP for CNS and Oncology. He holds advanced business qualifications from INSEAD and Henley Business Schools.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical stage company with a goal of disrupting the analgesic landscape by introducing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. Ensysce's pipeline is backed by a robust global intellectual property portfolio, offering hope to patients and providers confronting the challenges of pain management. Learn more at www.ensysce.com.

