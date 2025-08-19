Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012
NASDAQ
18.08.25 | 22:00
3,370 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Present at A.G.P.'s Virtual Consumer Showcase on August 25

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will participate at A.G.P.'s Virtual Consumer Showcase on August 25, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A.G.P.'s Virtual Consumer Showcase:

Jerash Holdings presentation time: 2:00-2:30 PM ET

The presentation can be accessed live: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5nXEWY4bTWaQcJ5wIxN2Lg, or www.jerashholdings.com, under Investors, where it also will be archived.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as DKNY and Nautica), Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980; jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-to-present-at-a.g.p.s-virtual-consumer-showcase-on-aug-1062664

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
