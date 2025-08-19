Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has been granted US patent No.:12,381,318 B2 for its invention of a Ka-band 2D Phased-Array Antenna in Package.

This is the 12th patent C-COM has been granted and is the result of its ongoing research and development of a new Electronically Steerable Ka-band Phased Array Antenna which is being developed in partnership with the University of Waterloo and with the assistance from the Ontario Centers for Excellence (OCE), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

This unique low-cost and efficient millimeter-wave phased array antenna in a package comprises an antenna array with an integrated passive beamformer network and at least one actuation mechanism. The passive beamformer network comprises a phase shifter with a transmission line having a slow-wave structure and a ceramic.

"This new technology looks very promising for the development of next-generation hybrid (passive/active) phased array antennas, which can be applied in large-scale phased array antenna systems," said Bilall Awada, Chief Technology Officer of C-COM.

"This patented invention provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by C-COM's research team in partnership with the University of Waterloo," said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "We intend to incorporate this technology into future generations of affordable phased array antennas."

Klein noted that "the Company continues to innovate and modernize the mobile SATCOM business by offering the highest quality, cost-effective, and most reliable products, coupled with fast delivery and top-grade customer support."

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in the final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which is progressing well and is now in a testing phase. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance and will also be made available for sale.

For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

Forward-Looking Statements

Product testing may be delayed, may not have positive results or may result in necessary changes to the product design. Product development and launch may be postponed, delayed or, in the worst case, cancelled for many reasons outside C-COM's control, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance and factors outside of C-COM's control may cause it to focus of its efforts and investments differently than described above.

