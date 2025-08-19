AirNet Technology Inc. Engages Raeez Lorgat as Strategic Advisor to Advance Fintech and Blockchain Expansion

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) ("AirNet" or the "Company") today announced it has engaged Raeez Lorgat as Strategic Advisor. Mr. Lorgat is a recognized expert in both fintech and blockchain. He is the founder and the chief executive officer of Mass Finance Inc., an AI powered bank and financial technology company headquartered in NYC. He also currently serves as the director of Peregrine Limited and the chief executive officer of Persona. In his advisory role, Mr. Lorgat will provide high-level guidance on protocol collaboration strategy, including identifying and evaluating potential partnerships across financial technology and blockchain ecosystems, and support AirNet's development in its Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) treasury framework. He will also bring strategic market insights to the Company's management team and support negotiations with potential partners and service providers.

AirNet views the engagement as a cornerstone in its digital-asset strategy, citing Mr. Lorgat's track record in building global fintech infrastructure and his extensive work across blockchain ecosystems, tokenomics, asset management strategies. His dual expertise in traditional fintech and emerging Web3 protocols enables him to guide AirNet in establishing disciplined objectives and risk-managed guardrails for digital-asset activities while accelerating protocol-level integrations.

"Raeez brings a unique combination of fintech innovation and blockchain insight," said Mrs. Dan Shao, Chief Executive Officer of AirNet. "His perspective will be invaluable as we align our business with the next wave of financial technology and position AirNet for long-term growth in digital assets."

As part of this mandate, Mr. Lorgat will lead a strategic advisory team that includes Professor Yu Xiong, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Surrey. This synergy of academic leadership and deep financial lineage will optimize AirNet's strategic positioning in digital-asset ecosystems.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the terms of the LOI not hereafter being memorialized in a definitive agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been, or will be, instituted against the Company or other parties to the LOI following announcement of the LOI and transactions contemplated therein; the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the LOI due to the failure to meet certain closing conditions; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement of the LOI and consummation of the transaction described therein; costs related to the LOI; changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

