The Flex Seal Family of Products: The Flex Seal Brand Launches on Amazon Europe, Expanding Global eCommerce Footprint

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flex Seal Family of Products, a leading name in adhesive bonding and sealing solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its brand on Amazon Europe. This strategic move marks a major milestone in the company's global expansion, opening the door to one of the world's most powerful eCommerce markets.

"For years, we've worked diligently to lay the groundwork for this launch," said Phil Swift, CEO and Spokesman for the Flex Seal Family of Products. "This is a huge leap forward in our mission to bring the power of Flex Seal to customers across the globe, and we couldn't be more excited."

Following the brand's success in Canada, Mexico, and other international markets, the Amazon Europe launch positions Flex Seal to build strong momentum across the continent. It also lays the foundation for future retail presence in key countries throughout the region.

The campaign will spotlight two of the brand's most popular products:

Flex Tape - The super strong, waterproof tape that instantly seals out air, water, and moisture.

- The super strong, waterproof tape that instantly seals out air, water, and moisture. Flex Super Wide Duct Tape - A heavy-duty duct tape that is up to 300% wider than standard 1.88" duct tape and provides maximum bonding strength to almost any surface.

Both products will be featured prominently in campaign content and across the brand's new Amazon Europe storefront, giving customers a powerful introduction to the Flex Seal lineup.

Flex Tape and Flex Super Wide Duct Tape are now available at Amazon Europe. To learn more about Flex Seal products, visit www.flexsealproducts.com.

About the Flex Seal Family of Products: Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of the Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding, and sealing.

Media Contact: Ana Cadena, Public Relations Representative

acadena@swiftdrtv.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752656/The_Flex_Seal_Family_of_Products_on_Amzaon_EU.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158617/Flex_Seal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-flex-seal-brand-launches-on-amazon-europe-expanding-global-ecommerce-footprint-302532548.html