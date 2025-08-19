Xintela AB: Xintela strengthens management team with Peter Ekolind as COO & VP Commercial Manufacturing

Xintela announces the appointment of Peter Ekolind as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Vice President Commercial Manufacturing. Peter started his position on August 18, 2025.

With this recruitment, Xintela reinforces its focus on the company's GMP manufacturing facility, a strategic asset for the commercial production of cell therapy products as well as for the supply of stem cells and stem cell-related products to other companies in the field. This initiative broadens the company's revenue base and, over time, establishes the GMP facility as a sustainable source of income for Xintela (XINT).

Peter Ekolind has previously held several senior positions within Xintela, including COO and Acting CEO of the subsidiary Targinta AB, as well as being responsible for the establishment of the Australian subsidiary Xindu Pty Ltd, where the company's clinical osteoarthritis trial with the stem cell product XSTEM® was recently completed. In recent years, Peter has served as COO and subsequently CEO of the gene therapy company CombiGene AB, where he played a key role in building the company's organization and developing its strategic partnerships.

"We are very pleased to welcome Peter Ekolind back to Xintela. His broad experience from both our own operations and from leading roles in other companies within advanced therapies (ATMP) strengthens our management team and provides us with the right conditions to further develop our GMP facility into a profit-making business," says Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO of Xintela.

About Peter Ekolind

Peter Ekolind has more than 30 years of experience in the life science industry, holding senior positions in business development, manufacturing and corporate management. He has previously been COO and CEO of CombiGene AB and has held leadership positions within the Xintela group. His background also includes establishing international subsidiaries and responsibility for clinical development projects. Peter Ekolind is a registered nurse, a certified market economist and holds an Executive MBA from the School of Economics at Lund University.

About Xintela

Xintela (XINT) is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharma company, that develops cutting edge medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy. Xintela's proprietary technology uses the stem cell marker integrin a10ß1 to select and quality-assure the stem cell product XSTEM®, which is in clinical development for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. Xintela's in-house GMP-facility manufactures XSTEM and generates revenues by providing process development and manufacturing of other cell therapies. Xintela's wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB, develops First-in-Class therapeutic antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1. TARG9, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), and TARG10, a function blocking antibody, are in preclinical development for the treatment of aggressive, difficult to treat cancers including triple-negative breast cancer and brain tumor glioblastoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Xintela's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.