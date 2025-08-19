Carnival PLC - Current Report on Form 8-K

MIAMI (August 19, 2025) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that its joint current report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 19, 2025. As further described in the joint current report on Form 8-K, on August 19, 2025, Carnival Corporation issued a notice of redemption for the remaining outstanding principal amount of its 5.750% unsecured notes due 2027, to be redeemed on August 29, 2025. This announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption.