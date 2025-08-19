Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
19.08.2025 14:38 Uhr
Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Natally Andersson, HR Director at Bacardi, Takes Over As Caribbean Director at Women Leading Rum & Spirits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / By Joselina Rodríguez Osuna

Originally published by Women Leading Rum & Spirits

Women Leading Rum & Spirits is a community committed to fostering inclusion, education, and the advancement of women within the spirits industry. Its mission is to promote women's inclusion, leadership, and professional growth in the spirits industry through education, networking, and the exchange of ideas.

The appointment of Natally Andersson to head the Caribbean region symbolizes the growth of a network of women who lead with purpose, opening new avenues for female talent in the spirits world.

As Director of Human Resources for Bacardi in Puerto Rico, Natally leads from the heart of the world's largest premium rum distillery. During her international career spanning more than 15 years, she has demonstrated her commitment to inclusion, well-being, and helping to build stronger organizational cultures.

"I am deeply honored to take on this role. I believe in the transformative power of a community of women who lead with purpose, who open doors and guide others through them. The Caribbean has a powerful story to tell, and my commitment is to amplify those voices with pride and responsibility", she said.

Recognized for her ability to create an environment at Bacardi where everyone can be appreciated for who they are, what they do and who they can become, Natally will bring a global perspective to our organization, firmly rooted in her Caribbean roots. Her leadership represents a firm step toward the future we envision: one where excellence and diversity go hand in hand.

"Inclusion is not a trend; it's a growth strategy, and also a daily choice. From my role at Bacardi and now at Women Leading Rum & Spirits, I will continue to foster spaces where women can flourish, lead, and make their mark."

At Women Leading Rum & Spirits, we celebrate this new stage with enthusiasm, aware that Natally not only brings experience and vision, but also an authentic energy that inspires and transforms.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/natally-andersson-hr-director-at-bacardi-takes-over-as-caribbean-director-at-women-leading-r-1062777

