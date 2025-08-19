Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals samples 2740 g/t silver and 8.37 g/t gold at its Triple Crown Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from an exploration program at its wholly owned Triple Crown Project in southwest Yukon. The Project lies within the Dawson Range Gold Belt, a district that includes the Coffee, Casino, Klaza and other gold, copper and silver deposits.

In June 2025, the Company completed a program of geological mapping, prospecting and hand trenching at Triple Crown. Hand trenches at the Southeast Zone were excavated along strike from trenches completed by Strategic in 2016 (Figure 1), which had returned results of 570 g/t silver over 6.4 m (Strategic Metals News Release, August 2016). Mineralization is hosted in semi-massive to massive galena, tetrahedrite and malachite veins, as well as strongly oxidized, banded to brecciated quartz veins, within a 750 by 1000 m area. Continuous chip samples from the 2025 trenches yielded highlight results of 2740 g/t silver over 0.5 m, 830 g/t silver over 1.5 m and 158 g/t silver over 8.75 m. Results from both programs are tabulated in the table below.

Trench ID Sample Interval (m) Silver (g/t) Lead (%) TR-25-01 8.75 158 2.15 TR-25-02 1.50 830 7.76 TR-25-03 0.50 674 0.67 TR-25-04 0.50 2740 >20 TR-25-05 0.75 210 9.68 TR-25-06 1.00 563 0.92 TR-16-01* 6.40 570 2.76 TR-16-01* 9.60 106 0.84 TR-16-05* 0.90 375 8.33

*2016 analysis

Prospecting and sampling also returned assays of up to 8.37 g/t gold from grab and composite samples collected at the newly identified Central Zone porphyry target. The target covers a 1000 m by 900 m, copper (up to 4780 ppm) and bismuth (up to 427 ppm) soil anomaly that is underlain by Mid-Cretaceous Whitehorse Suite granodiorite to syenite, Late Cretaceous Carmacks Group intermediate to basic volcanic rocks and various types of dykes.

Triple Crown is considered to be highly prospective for silver- and gold-rich epithermal veins outboard of a porphyry-type copper-gold system. The mineralization has received little historical exploration and has never been drilled.

Analytical work was done by ALS Minerals, with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and assays and geochemical analyses completed in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All rock samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion and inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectrometry (Au-ICP21) and 48 other elements by four acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (ME-MS61). Overlimit values were determined for silver, lead and zinc by four acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag- and Pb-OG62). Further overlimit analysis for samples with silver values greater than 1500 g/t were analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21).

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Strategic's Vice President Exploration, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 15 royalty interests, 12 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of 83 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $1.2 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32.8% of Broden Mining Ltd., 33.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 29.6% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 16.2% of Silver Range Resources Ltd and 15.6% of Precipitate Gold Corp. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Terra"), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently announced it secured US$124.5M funding for its first 240,000 ton per year commercial advanced-processing facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

