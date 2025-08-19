Entech is in IT Together

Entech's Adam Meuli has discovered the "secret sauce" needed to build a team that acts as an institution's IT department, reducing response times and providing business owners peace of mind.

DOTHAN, AL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / After several years in the IT space, Adam Meuli began his first IT business at only 24 years old. He was a solopreneur with no intention of growing "too much" or building a team. However, when word-of-mouth referrals started rising and clients continued to grow because of consistent results, he adapted. In 2013, Meuli founded Entech and later brought on his partner, Todd Walz.

The duo, connected by friendship, a similar work ethic, and strong Christian faith, approach business with a desire to serve. Today, Entech provides Alabama business owners with IT services across several industries, including dental, utilities, accounting, and small business. To "Make IT Work" for clients, Entech team members act as a natural addition to existing IT departments or act as the full IT department for smaller businesses. They prioritize providing executives with peace of mind by requiring minimal oversight and reducing response times.

To get these results, Meuli and Walz rely on what they believe to be their biggest asset: their team. In every aspect, the culture, the break rooms, and team events, Entech is designed with employee comfort and growth in mind.

"Todd and I focused on making a great place to work; that's our secret sauce," says Meuli. "Our efforts resulted in an A-team that is ready to listen to business owners and support their organizations."

While the Entech team leans on John Maxwell's teachings, Meuli's personal "diamond in the mountain of gold" is Maxwell's "five levels of leadership," especially its core challenge: for leaders to develop other leaders and continue the cycle. That message resonated strongly with Meuli and has since shaped the way he envisions the next generation of leaders at Entech.

Meuli compares his team's service-oriented approach to Nehemiah rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem. He and his team are keeping clients secure by building up cybersecurity initiatives piece by piece and handling issues efficiently to protect businesses' interests.

"I don't know any other way to do business than to serve," says Meuli. "Whether we're serving the clients directly or building systems that help serve the client, we're happy warriors, keeping our client's well-being front and center."

Constructing Confidence

Because Entech works with busy business executives who may not be comfortable with technology, Meuli considers building up confidence to be a key part of his team's role. He compares the process to a recent passion of his: teaching teenagers how to build computers.

Meuli's 16-year-old son, along with his friends, enjoy getting together, making YouTube videos, and playing video games. Seeing their passion, Meuli decided to help them build gaming PCs, but he wasn't going to touch it himself. He guided the teenagers patiently through every step of the process to give them the confidence to do it themselves in the future.

This experience made Meuli understand where he wants to take Entech in the future. He wants to empower executives as they gain knowledge in technology, and his team's approach helps foster and encourage those clients. One way the team has addressed this is by building a system that creates a one-page visual of the health of a business' entire technology system "in plain English."

"We are battling the increasing complexity of technology," says Meuli. "Our core focus for communicating with clients is to keep it simple so we can ensure business owners and managers are informed and can stay in the decision-making seat."

